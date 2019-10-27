Instagram is probably one of the best social media apps- most loved and used by celebrities and fans alike. Instagram posts from our favorite celebrities are what we wait to see every day.

A countless number celebrities are celebrating Diwali and post their moments on Instagram. Even South stars celebrated Diwali with the same excitement. Take a look at how these 9 South stars celebrated the festival of lights.

Shruti Haasan: Shruti Haasan celebrated with daddy dearest, Kamal Haasan.

Pragya Jaiswal: Pretty actress Pragya posted a picture wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Right back at you, girl!

Raashi Khanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: These beautiful ladies chose to celebrate Diwali with the adorable kids from Pratyusha Foundation. This warms our hearts, ladies.

Tamannaah Bhatia: The actress looked gorgeous during her Diwali celebration.

Varun Tej: Tollywood actor Varun celebrated Diwali with his family.

Leona Lishoy: Actress Leona looks radiant celebrating Diwali.