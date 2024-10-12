Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced Saturday that the southwest monsoon is likely to start retreating from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal over the next two days.

The southwest monsoon has already withdrawn from Uttar Pradesh, much of Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Notably, regions like Rajasthan, Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have experienced excess rainfall this season, as per IMD data.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in central, southern peninsular, and northeastern India between October and December. Additionally, most of the country is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in October, except for some areas in central India and the southern peninsula.

During a virtual press briefing, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted that above-normal rainfall is anticipated over the southern peninsula during the post-monsoon (northeast monsoon) season from October to December. This includes five meteorological subdivisions: Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka.