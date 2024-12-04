Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surama Padhy Wednesday adjourned the Odisha Assembly as the legislators left for Puri to witness the grand operational demonstration event on the occasion of Navy Day celebrations at Blue Flag Beach of the coastal town.

It is pertinent to mention that President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the event today.

Special buses have been arranged by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation for the tour of MLAs. The House was adjourned at around 12.50pm Wednesday.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Mahaling told IANS that it is a great opportunity for Odisha to showcase its tradition and culture. Tourism will get a major boost if such events are organised here.

Speaking to media persons, Speaker Padhy said that it is a proud moment for Odisha as such programmes are being held in Odisha. She added that everyone will be assured of their safety and security after physically witnessing the strength of the Indian Navy guarding our coastal borders.

The Indian Navy Day celebrations began at Puri Blue Flag Beach after President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

As many as 15 warships, more than 37 aircraft, one submarine and marine commandos are involved in the operational demonstration.

Notably, all the facilities have been provided by various departments of the Odisha Government to help the Indian Navy in the successful organisation of the event. A sufficient number of police forces have been deployed for the programme. Infrastructure has been developed on the open beaches so that people can experience the event all along the coast. Besides, LED displays, toilets, and medical units have been deployed for the event.

Notably, Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the success of Operation Trident which was conducted during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

