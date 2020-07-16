New Delhi: The Union government Thursday informed the Supreme Court that a special committee headed by Union Home Secretary has been constituted to review the orders banning 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir.

A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising of Justices NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Krishna Murari asked the Union government to submit an affidavit detailing the decision taken by the high powered committee headed by Union Home Secretary in respect to reviewing the orders of banning 4G services.

“If you have complied with the orders given in May, then it is needed to publish that in public domain,” observed the bench.

The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by Foundation for Media Professionals (FMP) against the Union government and J&K administration over the non-constitution of a special committee to review the ban on 4G speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir as directed by the apex court in May.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta submitted that the committee has been constituted and it has also taken decisions regarding 4G services. The solicitor general pleaded the court to grant a week’s time to file an affidavit in this regard.

Meanwhile, Attorney General KK Venugopal argued that no contempt is made out since the committee is already formed and order of suspension of 4G services are issued after due application of mind.

The Union government also submitted that the incidents of terrorism are on the rise in J&K. The rising number of terror attacks has forced the government to continue with the status quo of 2G internet services only.

Significantly, Huzefa Ahmedi, counsel for the petitioner, argued in the court that the idea was not to form a committee, to pass orders and keep it in a drawer. The SC judgment May 11 required the committee to review 4G ban every week and publish their decision. The petitioner contended that no information of special committee being constituted is in the public domain.

“The people of J&K continue to suffer due to 4G ban. Medical facilities are suffering, children cannot take online classes. What entire country enjoys, only this state cannot. This directly infringes Article 21 of the Constitution,” Ahmedi argued.

The appellant pleaded the court to issue notice to the Union government.

