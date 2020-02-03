Bhadrak: In view of the panic over coronavirus, the district administration has taken a precautionary measure in Bhadrak. A special ward and a control room were thrown open at the district headquarters hospital since Saturday.

Two telephone numbers – 06784250864 and 9439994621 – were issued for public contact about the suspected cases. The special ward is equipped with four beds. Special doctors, nurses and staff were engaged at the ward. “In case of necessity, patients will be treated at the special ward,” said ADMO Dr Pradip Khuntia.

Doctors were seen wearing masks at outdoor wards while treating patients. Various quarters have welcomed this precautionary measure.

