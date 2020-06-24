Puri: Keeping Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra in mind, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has planned on a slew of measures to protect temple servitors and their families against the risk of catching COVID-19 infection.

Speaking to the press Wednesday, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar said that they have placed an order of 5,000 masks with Boyanika, a leading state co-opeative. The masks will be distributed among the servitors and hand sanitizers will also be provided to their families, he added.

Besides, a health centre will be opened exclusively for the families of the servitors. The state government will appoint doctors and medical staff and provide medicines to the health centre, the chief administrator said.

Kumar further added that Puri collector is preparing a special team which will meet the servitors and brief them on the precautions to be taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

