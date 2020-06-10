Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to distribute specially-made masks among the Srimandir servitors in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The servitors will wear the masks while performing the rituals at the 12th century shrine, said SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar after holding discussions with several servitors’ groups (Niyog) here Wednesday.

This apart, the SJTA has decided to provide additional financial assistance of `5,000 to each servitor as the shrine has been shut for devotees due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Srimandir has been shut for devotees since March 20 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The temple shutdown has affected the financial condition of servitors. We had earlier provided financial aid of `5,000 to each servitor.

Now, we have decided to provide additional aid of `5,000 to all servitors of Srimandir,” Kumar said.

Kumar further revealed that the SJTA will collaborate with the Boyanika of some women self-help groups (SHGs) to make 5,000 special masks for the servitors. “The design of the masks will be finalised soon. The safety of servitors is our responsibility,” Kumar said.

The SJTA chief thanked the servitors for the smooth organisation of Snana Yatra and Gajanan Besha of the presiding deities June 5.

Responding to a query on the organisation of this year’s Rath Yatra, the SJTA chief said, “The chariot construction work is going on smoothly at the Rath Yard. We hope the work will continue without any hindrances.”

Daitapati Niyog president Rabindra Dasmahapatra, meanwhile, said that the servitors are quite hopeful with regard to the organisation of this year’s Rath Yatra June 23.

“During our discussions with the SJTA chief, we gathered the impression that the state government is prepared to hold the annual Rath Yatra June 23,” Dasmahapatra added.

Srimandir managing committee member Ananta Tiadi said the temple authorities have a positive attitude with regard to the annual Rath Yatra. “Everything depends upon Lord Jagannath’s will,” he added.