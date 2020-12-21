Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths Monday raided multiple places in connection with the allegation against a special planning officer of the district administration in Bolangir on charges of him amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Jibadish Patra.

According to a Vigilance officer, acting on the allegations against Patra, simultaneous house searches are being conducted at Patra’s residences in Sambalpur, Bolangir and Sonepur.

More details regarding the raid will be revealed after the conduction of the raid.

