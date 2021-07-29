Bhubaneswar: Preparations are in final stages for conducting the special offline Matric examination from July 30 in Odisha, a senior Board of Secondary Education (BSE) official said Thursday.

According to BSE Chairman Ramashish Hazra, special squads have been formed to enforce Covid-19 guidelines at the examination centres.

Informing about the preparations, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said BSE is well prepared to conduct the examination at 504 centres across the state.

The examination will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and a total of 15,136 students will appear in it. It will continue till August 5, Das added.

It may be mentioned here that the students who were unhappy with the marks they secured under the new evaluation criteria adopted by the Board following cancellation of the HSC examination are appearing in the special Matric examination.

The question papers will be the same for regular and ex-regular students in mathematics, first, second and third language subjects while general science and social science question papers will be separate.

