Barbil: Traffic snarls are routine in various major routes in the mining-hit areas of Keonjhar district allegedly owing to mineral-laden trucks. It has been a major issue for people affected by traffic woes in most pockets.

In the past, people had staged protests over traffic jams after years of being stuck in traffic snarls on way to their destinations.

The government has long been trying to sort out the issue, but was ineffective for years.

Now, it has come out with a concrete solution to this problem. A special traffic unit was set up to control traffic in major mineral-bearing areas in Keonjhar.

IG (western range) Kabita Jalan inaugurated the special traffic unit and an integrated control room Friday at Barbil. The vehicles meant to control traffic and remove road blocks were flagged off.

“Heavy vehicles will no longer create jams on roads. There will be an Integrated Traffic Control Room and the unit will always be on alert. People and vehicles will reach their destinations at their desired times,” Jalan said.

SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra and other police officials were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The special traffic unit will function for areas like Barbil, Joda, Bamebari, Rugudi, Bolani and some parts of Champua police limits.

It was stated that the state police has taken such a step taking note of the persistent plight of people and students in buses, and patients in ambulances getting stuck in traffic jams for hours. This unit will also provide necessary help to people during road accidents.

This unit is equipped with 20 constables, six havildars and seven officers, apart from six vans and 10 bikes. The unit will work round the clock in removing traffic issues in the designated areas. Public can seek help of the unit anytime through three toll-free numbers, the IG said.

