Bhubaneswar: To tackle the additional rush of passengers during festivals and to ease the rush in Bhubaneswar-bound trains from North India, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run a special train between Bhubaneswar and Anand Vihar (New Delhi).

Apart from this, a number of special trains are running through the ECoR jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country. Keeping in mind the rising demand, regular trains are now getting additional coaches and berths.

Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Suvidha Special Train will leave Bhubaneswar at 11:55pm every Sunday between October 27 and November 10, 2019 and will reach Anand Vihar station at 7am, Tuesdays.

In the return direction, this train will leave Anand Vihar at 12:55pm every Tuesday between October 29 and November 12, 2019 and will arrive at Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, at 5:45pm.

This train will facilitate passengers going to North India from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh having stoppages at Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Bankura, Adra, Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (Mughalsarai), Allahabad and Kanpur.

The Passenger Profile Management Unit of ECoR is consistently monitoring the waiting list positions of the trains. They will provide facilities of additional berths and coaches to clear the rush during the peak time and is trying to help passengers with a comfortable journey.