By MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and five others critically injured after a speeding electric vehicle (EV) crashed into parked vehicles and pedestrians near New Government Colony under Maitri Vihar police limits Monday. The deceased were identified as Santosh Behera and Jerome Ekka.

According to eyewitnesses, a white MG Windsor (OD 35 K 3399) was travelling from Press Chhak towards the MCL office in the evening when its driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The EV first hit a parked auto-rickshaw and several two-wheelers on the roadside before ramming into a group of people standing near a tea stall, they said.

The impact left seven people critically hurt. Soon, locals rushed to the spot after the mishap and rescued the victims before shifting them to a nearby private hospital. Doctors, however, declared two of the injured — Santosh and Jerome- brought dead. “The EV was moving at a very high speed at the time of the mishap.

Following the crash, the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene,” an eyewitness said. On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the mangled vehicles and launched an investigation.

“Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver and ascertain the exact cause of the accident which claimed two lives and left many injured,” a senior Maitri Vihar police official said.