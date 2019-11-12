Keonjhar: An RTO employee was killed after a speeding truck ran over him near National Highway-20 bypass in old town area of Keonjhar district Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as 40 years old Bijay Mahanta, worked as a driver.

He was working with junior MVI Kanhu Charan Banara on the stretch when the mishap occurred. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

According to Banara, they were checking vehicles at the bypass and tried to stop a truck coming from Barbil side. In his attempt to avoid being caught, the truck driver hit Bijay and crushed him under the wheels before fleeing from the spot. The victim died on the spot.

PNN