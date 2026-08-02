Los Angeles: Spider-Man Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya, was leaked online and reached thousands of users before it was pulled down from the platforms.

The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released Friday and has already earned over USD 168 million at the global box office.

The leaked version of the film was shared on X with several users copying the content and posting it on their handles, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety. Earlier, Christopher Nolan’s recently released The Odyssey was also circulated online, following which the studio Universal Pictures issued takedowns.

Spider-Man Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of 2021’s No Way Home, with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves.

The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

It also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion.