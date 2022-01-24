Los Angeles: Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office.

According to variety.com, it passed Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) and The Lion King ($1.66 billion) to secure the spot.

Despite concerns about Covid-19, specifically its more transmissible Omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home has stayed a box office force across the globe.

The movie has been so popular, ‘Saturday Night Live’ poked fun in a skit with US President Biden (portrayed by James Austin Johnson) practically begging people to stop seeing Spider-Man in order to curb the virus.

Spider-Man: No Way Home next box office challenge may be harder to surpass.

That’s because spots one through five on all-time box office charts, consisting of Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War, have each cracked $2 billion.

Without China, it may be unrealistic for ‘No Way Home’ to reach that benchmark.

The superhero epic, starring Holland as Marvel’s neighbourhood web-slinger, opened in December 2021 and has generated $721 million at the domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.

Outside of the UnS, where No Way Home ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey’s latest adventure has done especially well in the UK — Holland’s birthplace — amassing $116 million to date.

Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million.

It’s notable that ‘No Way Home’ has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world’s biggest moviegoing market.

Elsewhere at the international box office, Universal’s animated musical comedy ‘Sing 2’ brought in $12.8 million from 59 overseas territories.

The family-friendly film, which opened around Christmas, has generated $112 million internationally and $241 million globally.

Those ticket sales are far less than 2016’s ‘Sing’, which made $634 million worldwide. But in Covid times, it’s actually the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic.

Sing 2 surpassed Disney’s Encanto ($223 million) and Universal’s Croods: A New Age ($227 million) to reach that milestone.

Paramount’s slasher sequel Scream managed to scare up crowds as well, collecting $10.2 million from 54 overseas markets. So far, the movie has earned $33.6 million at the international box office and $51 million in North America, which is a pretty good result given its $25 million price tag.