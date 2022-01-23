Los Angeles: After one weekend outside of the No. 1 slot, Spider-Man: No Way Home could be regaining its pole position in the domestic box-office once again.

The Marvel entry and the slasher sequel Scream, according to ‘Variety’, are locked in a tight battle this weekend, but ‘No Way Home’ is projected to be just ahead of its competition.

Columbia Pictures is projecting a $13.5 million gross for Spider-Man: No Way Home over its sixth weekend at the domestic box-office, which is a soft 30 per cent drop from its previous outing.

As ‘Variety’ puts it, “After practically redefining the rules of the pandemic era box office, the mega-hit MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) entry is finally beginning to wind down its theatrical run.”

Analysts, meanwhile, are predicting that the Tom Holland-led movie may just topple Avatar from the third spot in the list of highest-grossing films in the history of the North American box-office.

The release is expected to expand its domestic cumulative earnings to $720.4 million by Sunday. No Way Home at present is the fourth highest-grossing film in the history of the domestic box-office.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million) are likely out of reach at this point, “though Spidey could claw its way past Avatar ($760 million) when all is said and done,” reports ‘Variety’.