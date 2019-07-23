Are you scared of spiders? Do you suffer from arachnophobia? If yes, then this human face spider will give you nightmares. A bizarre spider with a human-like face on its back was seen in China.

The human-faced spider, found in the Hunan area of central Asia, has markings on its back that take after a human face, total with eyes, a mouth, and markings that resemble exactly the same as human hair.

The spider was found by a lady surnamed Li in the Yuanjiang city of Hunan region in a potted plant in her home.

This particular variety of spider go by the scientific name of Araneus mitificus, and are generally known as kidney garden bug or pale circle weaver. These insects are known to have markings on their backs that take after human faces

These spiders are commonly found in the South, East, and Southeast Asia regions and are very poisonous.

