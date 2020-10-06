New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been informed that there are four special courts in Odisha to adjudicate cases against legislators, two at Bhubaneswar and one each at Berhampur and Sundargarh.

In an action plan submitted by the Orissa High Court, it has been placed on record that one more special court will be constituted in Bargarh at session level. A proposal for designation of eleven judicial magistrates as special courts has been placed.

The apex court has been informed that there are 445 pending cases against legislators in the state. Out of that, 77 are triable by sessions and 368 by Magistrates. It stated that Bhubaneswar has two special courts, both at magistrate and session level while Berhampur has one special court at session level and Sundargarh has one at magistrate level.