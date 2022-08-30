Malkangiri: Answer keys of the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), held across the state Monday, went viral on social media before the commencement of the examination in Malkangiri district. According to reports, the question papers for the examination were dispatched to the Malkangiri district headquarters August 27 and kept in the strong room at the Malkangiri Girls’ High School under tight security the same day. Some police officials and administrative officials were keeping a close watch on the strong room. The question papers were sent to three centres in the district at 6.30 am, Monday before the start of the examination.

However, before the candidates could sit for the exam, a leak in the answer sheet was reported. The possible answers to the question paper set for the examination were found going viral on social media platforms. The answer keys doing the rounds online were said to be of Set A. However, after the examination, the viral answers to the questions were verified and they matched. When contacted, District Education Officer (DEO) Manas Kumar Jena said he has not received any complaints so far.

He, however, said that he will order for a probe into the incident and necessary action will be taken if the allegations were found true. He also assured to draw the attention of higher authorities to conduct the examination afresh. The development has sparked resentment among the candidates. It was alleged that some of the aspirants had spent around Rs 5,000 to get a copy of the question following which the answers to the questions went viral on social media platforms. Locals have demanded a high-level probe and stringent action against the persons involved in the question paper leak. They also demanded to scrap the examination and hold the examination afresh with a new question paper.