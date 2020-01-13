Mumbai: Bhavya Singh of ‘Splitsvilla 12’ fame loves to tease her fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Bhavya, who refers to herself as Lady Don, became one of the favourite contestants on the reality TV show because of her gorgeous looks.

The young starlet does not shy away from sharing her bold photos on social media. 22-year-old Bhavya hails from New Delhi and has been living in Mumbai to pursue her modelling dreams. Prior to her modelling career, Bhavya Singh was a flight attendant but she quit her job to enter the fashion world.

Bhavya is often seen sharing mesmerising pictures from her photoshoots and holidays. The rising star has created a strong fan base for herself early on in her career. Despite receiving some insensitive comments on her Instagram posts, Bhavya, who has a powerful positive energy, continues to share her beautiful pictures.

In one of the photos, she wrote, “When my haters go low, I just channel my inner Michelle Obama and go high.”