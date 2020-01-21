Bhubaneswar: To impart quality education, the School and Mass Education department minister Samir Ranjan Dash has decided to introduce Spoken English Classes from Class- I. He said this while speaking at a function in Nimapara of Puri district.

These classes will help weak students strengthen their vocabulary. The department has taken this call keeping in view the keenness among parents and guardians of students for English education for their wards.

Besides, more emphasis will be given on English education in 100 Schools of Excellency located in different districts.

“Guardians of students are keen to see their wards learn English right from the beginning of their elementary education. While the English curriculum was being introduced from Class III earlier, now we have decided to launch spoken English from Class I. It will help students learn English much better and also get strong foundation. Focus will be given to English curriculum in 100 Schools of Excellency,” Dash said.

The headmasters of 294 schools, cluster resource centre coordinators (CRCCs), block education officers and circle officers were also present at the function.

PNN