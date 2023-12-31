A sporting bonanza awaits fans in 2024. Starting from the mother of all events, ‘The Olympics’ in Paris, the year will see plenty of action. There is the T20 Cricket World Cup for both, men and women, the Euro and the Copa American football championships, the four tennis Grand slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open events. Not to forget the Formula One championships that will be held across the year with Max Verstappen looking to retain the title which he won in 2023. The crucial stages of the English Premier League will also be held in 2024 with a number of contenders vying for the title in one of the most prestigious tournament in the world.

The performance of the Indians will be watched closely. First, the Indians will hope to forget the heart-break of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The cricket-crazy fans will certainly want the Indian men’s team to win the T20 World Cup. Indians will also be rooting for men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Paris Olympics. Fans will hope for an encore from the men’s team who won a bronze at the Tokyo Games. Eyes will also be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won India’s first Olympics gold in athletics at Tokyo. Hopes will also be on Odisha’s won Kishore Jena who finished second best to Neeraj at the Asian Games last year.

Overall, 2024 will be an year full of excitement and at the same time heart-breaks for fans. However, for the sports loving fans, it will be the year to remain glued to the TV sets.

Here’s a list of what to wait for and watch in 2024.

January

Jan 8-28 Indian Super Cup football tournament

Jan 12-Feb 10 AFC Asian Cup football tournament

Jan 14-28 Australian Open tennis tournament

Jan 25-March 7 Five-match Test series between India and England

February

Feb 3-4 Davis Cup playoff between India-Pakistan

Feb 19-March 22 Prime Volleyball League

Feb 21-March 9 Santosh Trophy final round

Feb 22-March 17 Women’s Premier League

Feb 29 F1 racing championships begin

March

March 12-17 All England badminton championships

March 22-May Indian Premier League (tentative)

April

April 2-25 World Chess Championships

April 27-May 5 Thomas Cup badminton tournament

April 30 Indian athletics Grand Prix (1st leg)

May

May 20-June 9 French Open tennis tournament

May 25 FA Cup football final

June

June 1 Champions League football final

June 4-30 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup

June 14-July 14 Euro football championships

June 20-July 14 Copa America football championships

June 27-30 Senior National Athletics championships

July

July 1-14 Wimbledon tennis tournament

July 26-Aug 11 Olympic Games in Paris

August

August 17 Premier League 2024-25 starts

Aug 26-Sept 8 US Open tennis tournament

September

Sept-Oct ICC T20 Women’s WC (Dates not finalized)

October

Oct 4-6 SAAF Athletics Championships

December

Dec 11-15 BWF World Tour Finals