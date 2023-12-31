A sporting bonanza awaits fans in 2024. Starting from the mother of all events, ‘The Olympics’ in Paris, the year will see plenty of action. There is the T20 Cricket World Cup for both, men and women, the Euro and the Copa American football championships, the four tennis Grand slams – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open events. Not to forget the Formula One championships that will be held across the year with Max Verstappen looking to retain the title which he won in 2023. The crucial stages of the English Premier League will also be held in 2024 with a number of contenders vying for the title in one of the most prestigious tournament in the world.
The performance of the Indians will be watched closely. First, the Indians will hope to forget the heart-break of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The cricket-crazy fans will certainly want the Indian men’s team to win the T20 World Cup. Indians will also be rooting for men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Paris Olympics. Fans will hope for an encore from the men’s team who won a bronze at the Tokyo Games. Eyes will also be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won India’s first Olympics gold in athletics at Tokyo. Hopes will also be on Odisha’s won Kishore Jena who finished second best to Neeraj at the Asian Games last year.
Overall, 2024 will be an year full of excitement and at the same time heart-breaks for fans. However, for the sports loving fans, it will be the year to remain glued to the TV sets.
Here’s a list of what to wait for and watch in 2024.
January
Jan 8-28 Indian Super Cup football tournament
Jan 12-Feb 10 AFC Asian Cup football tournament
Jan 14-28 Australian Open tennis tournament
Jan 25-March 7 Five-match Test series between India and England
February
Feb 3-4 Davis Cup playoff between India-Pakistan
Feb 19-March 22 Prime Volleyball League
Feb 21-March 9 Santosh Trophy final round
Feb 22-March 17 Women’s Premier League
Feb 29 F1 racing championships begin
March
March 12-17 All England badminton championships
March 22-May Indian Premier League (tentative)
April
April 2-25 World Chess Championships
April 27-May 5 Thomas Cup badminton tournament
April 30 Indian athletics Grand Prix (1st leg)
May
May 20-June 9 French Open tennis tournament
May 25 FA Cup football final
June
June 1 Champions League football final
June 4-30 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup
June 14-July 14 Euro football championships
June 20-July 14 Copa America football championships
June 27-30 Senior National Athletics championships
July
July 1-14 Wimbledon tennis tournament
July 26-Aug 11 Olympic Games in Paris
August
August 17 Premier League 2024-25 starts
Aug 26-Sept 8 US Open tennis tournament
September
Sept-Oct ICC T20 Women’s WC (Dates not finalized)
October
Oct 4-6 SAAF Athletics Championships
December
Dec 11-15 BWF World Tour Finals