New Delhi: The visit of a high-powered delegation comprising Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and top Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials to Tokyo later this month to look into India’s logistical preparedness for the Olympics has been put on hold in view of the coronavirus threat. The visit was scheduled for March 25 to 29 but will now happen at a later date which is yet to be decided.

Besides Rijiju, the other members of the delegation included IOA president Narinder Batra, secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh, sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya and Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general Sandip Pradhan.

“The proposed visit of High Level Indian Delegation to Tokyo consisting of Govt Officials and Indian Olympic Association to review India’s #Tokyo2020 preparation on 25th March is temporarily postponed,” Rijiju tweeted Sunday.

Mehta confirmed the news later in the day. “In view of the rising threat of this COVID-19 pandemic, the visit has been put on hold. As of now, we have not decided when the delegation will visit Tokyo. It will happen at a later date depending on the situation,” Mehta said.

India will have its first-ever Olympic Hospitality House in Tokyo during the Summer Games, scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9. It will be built by JSW on a piece of land of 2,200 square metres area and in close proximity to the Games Village and multiple venues in the Ariake region of the Japanese capital. It will offer a range of activities and experiences for travelling fans and supporters who will be in Tokyo for the Olympics.

PTI