Angul: Consumption of spurious liquor claimed three lives and has made three others sick at Patharagada village under Purunakote police limits in Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Kaira Pradhan (20), Tukuna Pradhan (30) and Sashi Bhushan Dehury, who died between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, Basant Dehury (44), Rohan Pradhan (22) and Sushant Dehury (34) were admitted to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) here Tuesday morning.

The deceased and seriously ill youths were engaged in a house construction work Sunday.

According to a source, the six had a booze session on Sunday evening after the end of their work. It was Kaira that first complained of feeling uneasy the same evening and subsequently died. Later in the night, Tukuna breathed his last. Monday morning, Sashi Bhushan and Basudeb Pradhan, another labourer, were rushed to Angul DHH as their condition deteriorated. Sashi Bhushan succumbed Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Family members of Basant, Rohan and Sushant got them admitted to the DHH Tuesday morning as they became serious.

Taking cognizance of the case, a team of Excise Department and Purunakote police visited the village and launched an investigation.

