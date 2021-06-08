Baripada: Excise department officials Tuesday busted a spurious foreign liquor manufacturing unit in Bangra area under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district. A person identified as Santosh Kumar Mahanta was arrested during the raid.

The unit was illegally branding and supplying foreign liquor bottles. Stickers of reputed companies were fixed to the bottles filled with spurious liquor and then sold to the unsuspecting buyers. During lockdown, the sales had multiplied substantially.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Excise department officials conducted raids in the locality and seized spurious foreign liquor worth lakhs of rupees from the spot. They also seized empty bottles, fake stickers of reputed brands and materials used for making spurious liquor.

According to the officials, the accused will be produced in the court later in the day.

Notably, a fake foreign liquor bottling plant was busted in Khunta area June 2 night. On being tipped off, Baripada town police had conducted raids on a building in Khunta area and seized a huge cache of spurious products. Two persons were arrested in this connection.

