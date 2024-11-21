Jagatsinghpur: Mystery surrounds the death of a man and his nephew, residents of Shirasta village under Tirtol police limits in this district. While some have alleged that the two breathed their last due to food poisoning, relatives of the deceased said that the liquor the two had consumed was ‘spurious’.

The two have been identified as Bibhuti Kumar Samal and his uncle Gopinath Samal, 74. Police said that the two died after consuming mushroom pesticide thinking it to be water. They had mixed it with the liquor. The claim of the police was supported by Gopinath’s son Ashok. Sources informed that the two men experienced severe chest pain after returning home in an inebriated state. Family members rushed them to Patkura hospital from where they were referred to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara.

Meanwhile, the CDMO of Kendrapara DHH said that by the time the two were brought to the hospital, they had already breathed their last. “We informed the police, who arrived here and seized the bodies and sent those for post-mortem. Only after receiving the reports, the real cause of death can be ascertained,” the CDMO informed. Kanchan Samal, the mother of Bibhuti, asserted, however, that spurious liquor is the main cause behind the death of the two.