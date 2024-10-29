Thane: A man allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death for rejecting his advances and injured her sister in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said Tuesday.

The attack took place in the woman’s house in Bhadwad village in Bhiwandi Monday morning, an official said.

The woman was acquainted with the accused, Raju Mahendra Singh (24). They belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh and were neighbours, inspector Atul Adurkar of Shanti Nagar police station said.

The victim had turned down the accused’s advances, and he was angry about the rejection, he said.

The accused allegedly walked into the woman’s house around 11.15am and stabbed her repeatedly with a kitchen knife till she collapsed, the official said.

He said the man also attacked and injured the woman’s sister, who came to her rescue, he said, adding that the accused fled the scene and is absconding.

Police were subsequently alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said.

Based on the complaint by the deceased woman’s father, the police have registered a case under sections 103 (murder), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

PTI