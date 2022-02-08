Sundargarh: The district police here Monday resumed the drive to distribute identity cards among senior citizens for social security and rapid police assistance during emergencies.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath gave away the ID cards to over 150 senior citizens at a function organised at the Town police station here. The meeting was held in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The drive was launched during the second wave of the pandemic when the district police identified over 100 elderly people in Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Biramitrapur towns, and distributed the ID cards and other assistances among them.

Addressing the event, the SP said senior citizens can avail police assistance by dialing the helpline number mentioned in the ID cards. They can also show the cards at various places and avail the benefits intended for them on the basis of government rules, she added.