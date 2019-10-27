A video of former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth bowling a brilliant in-swinger to rattle the stumps of former Kerala captain, Sachin Baby has been going viral on social media. Apart from his wicket-taking abilities, Sreesanth’s fluidity in his run-up and bowling action has caught the attention of cricket lovers.

In the video, Sreesanth can be seen revisiting his ‘good old days’ as he provides Kerala batsman – Sachin Baby some practice during a net session. Have a look at the video below:

Good to see @sreesanth36 back in practice, he cleans up current Kerala player, Sachin Baby. pic.twitter.com/HYfekHvGrZ — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2019

It may be noted here that Sreesanth was slapped with a life ban by BCCI following his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. However after receiving a clean chit from Delhi High Court, Sreesanth appealed from the apex court to reconsider his ban.

As per the revised terms, Sreesanth’s ban is set to expire on September 13, 2020. Following which he will be eligible to represent his state and national side in competitive cricket. After his ban got shortened, Sreesanth came out in media and expressed his desire to complete 100 Test wickets.