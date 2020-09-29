Abu Dhabi: Riding on New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s (41, 26b, 5×4) late assault, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a decent 162 for four in 20 overs in the IPL-13 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) here Tuesday. After winning the toss Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals decided to put the opposition in.

Even though David Warner (45, 33b, 3×4, 2×6) and Jonny Bairstow (53, 48b, 2×4, 1×6) put on 77 runs for the first wicket, they found the going a bit tough against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and company. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma playing his first game in this year’s IPL went for 26 in his three overs, but then Rabada kept things in check. Bairstow particularly found the going tough and instead of his swash-buckling batting style he had to depend on singles. However, he got into some form with a half century and that will bring some relief to the Sunrisers.

Warner and Manish Pandey (three) fell in quick succession to leg-spinner Amit Mishra. But then came in Williamson and he took the game to the opposition. Williamson’s versatility was there to be see as he worked the bowlers through the gaps to take SRH past the 160-run mark which at one point of time did not look possible. However, Rabada bowled a brilliant last over to send Williamson back which prevented SRH from going past the 170-run mark.

The pitch is a little two-paced one and if the SRH bowlers can keep their length and direction right it will be a struggle to score. But DC are on a roll having won both their games and the task will be cut out for the SRH bowlers.

Brief scores: SRH 162 for 4 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 53, David Warner 45, Kane Williamson 41, Kagiso Rabada 2/21, Amit Mishra 2/35). SRH to bat. Match to continue.