Sharjah: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Trevor Bayliss has said that England batsman Jason Roy could be in the playing XI in the next match against Rajasthan Royals Monday after the team suffered its eighth defeat in IPL 2021 — this time against Punjab Kings by five runs Saturday — to lose any hope of qualifying for the play-offs.

Australian opener David Warner was again dismissed cheaply even as the dependable New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson too saw his woodwork being displaced by PBKS pace bowler Mohammed Shami for 1.

For long, there has been a discussion on whether Jason Roy — who replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh — should get a look-in ahead of Warner to turn the fortunes of SRH, and Baylis said that it is something “that will be discussed in the team meeting”.

“Yes. Obviously, he (Jason Roy) is our spare overseas batter. I’m sure the management will get together and discuss to pick a team. So, I’m not going to select a team right now. We’ll sleep on that and think about it and have a selection meeting Sunday,” Bayliss said.

Bayliss also said his batters were low on confidence. “Yeah, look I do not think that our batters are playing with confidence obviously. We have lost five games under 10 runs and most of them batting second. So, yeah, we made a lot of mistakes.

“Knocking the ball down the ground would have been the way to go, chasing a small target on a wicket like that, you would like to get off to a good start with the new ball but unfortunately, it went the other way. In the end, we did not play good cricket,” Bayliss said, reflecting on the five-run defeat to Punjab Kings.

“I’d put all the batsmen in that category (non-performing). When we have played well in the past, we have got off to a good start with the overseas players. In the middle order, some of the young guys have been exposed to a certain degree. But we had a lot of experienced guys in the middle, who made mistakes tonight. We have got to be better than that. We have got a game in two days’ time. We have got to turn it around quick,” Bayliss added.