Colombo: Sri Lanka Saturday backed the dialogue between Iran and the US, saying it hopes the ongoing diplomatic process following a temporary ceasefire would lead to a durable peace in West Asia.

A US delegation led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and an Iranian team of negotiators led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, are in Islamabad to attend the Pakistan-mediated peace talks, four days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire.

Welcoming the announcement of the temporary ceasefire and the forthcoming dialogue, the Foreign Ministry described it as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions in the region and alleviating profound human suffering caused by the conflict.

We strongly encourage all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to work towards a permanent and durable solution through an inclusive peace process, which ensures long-term stability and security for all peoples in the region, it said.

The ministry, without naming the mediating countries, also appreciated the diplomatic efforts that led to the ceasefire and the planned talks.

Sri Lanka also recognises with appreciation the role of all parties whose diplomatic efforts and resolve have been instrumental in facilitating this significant development of establishing dialogue, it said.