New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said Saturday that the skillsets provided by the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera will help the side in UAE conditions. He also said that Hasaranga and Chameera are players who know these conditions, which are similar to the sub-continental conditions during this time of the year.

“We have made changes. We have got a few replacements. Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa were there with us in the first leg and are an integral part of the team. They made a decision to not be a part of the second leg for absolutely understandable reasons. The replacements we have got for those guys are two players who know these conditions, which are similar to the sub-continental conditions during this time of the year. So, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera are the two guys who have played so much cricket in Sri Lanka and they understand how to play on pitches like these,” said Kohli during the virtual unveiling of the team’s blue jersey.

“Their skillsets will definitely be a huge help to us. Playing in Dubai, understanding about how hot and humid conditions can be and how the pitches will play out. It just feels like guys coming in are blending into the culture very well, into the setup and in the plans of the team very well. We feel stronger, if not as strong as the first half of the IPL. It has given us a few little dimensions that could be added to the squad,” added Kohli.

RCB are currently at third place in the points table with 10 points, winning five and losing two of their seven matches from the first half. Kohli stated the team will start the second phase with the same passion and commitment shown in April and May.

“Having played this game for so long at this level, you understand that whether you are seven wins in a row, you still have to start with the same kind of passion and commitment and professionalism. You have to find motivation and that passion inside you to go out there and change the results. So, you just can’t afford to take anything for granted. Not wins, not losses, you should not be disheartened by losses and definitely not take wins for granted. For us the reason why we played the way we did was we were not looking beyond the day that we were a part of whether it was practice, whether it was that day, that game, we never looked at, ‘oh, how many wins are left? How many do we need to qualify?’ We just did not focus on that at all,” explained Kohli.

“The focus was only on the culture of the team enjoyment keeping up that atmosphere and energy in the group. Enjoyment, as I said, among the players was something which was amazing in the first leg. Yesterday at practice, I just felt like we never went away at all. I felt the same happiness, same joy; people returning excited to play for RCB again. That’s all what you want in the sport. There are many analyses and many data points in the game.

“The game has never been about information from the outside. It is all about reaction, belief in a moment, game plan that you set out to achieve as players and making sure that you have the will and the commitment and the tribes to execute those plans. So, it is as simple as that and the simpler you keep it, the less distraction you will face from the outside,” concluded Kohli.