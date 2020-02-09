Varanasi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reached Varanasi Sunday, where he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kalbhairav. He is also expected to visit Sarnath where the remains of Lord Buddha are kept and pay tributes.

“Rajapaksa will reach Sarnath, pay his obeisance at the Dhamekh Stupa, the sermon site of Tathagata. After that he will worship Lord Buddha at the Buddhist temple at Moolgandh Kuti Vihar and take blessings from the Buddhist monks. He will also visit the Sarnath Archaeological Museum,” said K Medhankar Thero, joint secretary of Mahabodhi Society of India.

Posters symbolising strong ties between India and Sri Lanka have been put up on the major routes from where the convoy of Rajapaksa will pass. The posters read the welcome message for the Sri Lankan Prime Minister in Tamil and Sinhalese language.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has been alerted regarding the visit of Rajapaksa. The entry of common devotees from the Chhatdwar was stopped after 10 a.m. Due to Maghi Purnima, huge number of devotees were there to pay obeisance. Tight security arrangements have been made.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister arrived on a visit to India Friday.

IANS