Talented stand-up artistes Srijan Kaushik and Devesh Dixit are all set to deliver two hours of rib-tickling comedy at a fundraiser titled ‘Two Much’

BHUBANESWAR: BMRT 93, a part of Round Table India, is all set to organise a stand-up comedy event ‘Two Much’ January 11 at Hotel Crown here to help raise funds to build a school for underprivileged children.

Two hours of rib-tickling comedy awaits denizens of the city as two talented comedians Devesh Dixit and Srijan Kaushik have been roped in for the event. Apart from them, local star Roshan Bisoi of The Chain Jokers will also perform on the night.

Srijan Kaushik was born in Delhi, grew up in Rajasthan, studied in Gujarat and worked in Bangalore. As a single child raised in a dysfunctional joint family, he had an ideal environment to derive his humour from. Despite life offering a host of scenarios, he still found time to be mundane, as he pursued the dreams of his parents and did his engineering and MBA.

When he is not writing or performing, he can be found procrastinating, day dreaming, getting intimidated by social media or dreading potential upcoming visits to his doctor. His videos such as ‘Name, Place, Animal & Other Things’, ‘Things Happen to me’ and ‘I Happen to Them’ are very popular in social media platforms.

He has performed at many festivals like Bengaluru Comedy Festival. He has made some corporate firms like E&Y, McKinsey and Airtel ‘ROFL’ too.

Ranked as a ‘level-3’ comedian by some of the stand-up artistes, Devesh Dixit believes that this must be a good thing to be honoured with. He is based out of Delhi and his jokes circulate around the everyday life and of course the repercussions of living in a populated city.

His comedy videos such as ‘The Big Bhaang Story’ and ‘Which College You From’ are quite popular too.

Rohan das, chairman, BMRT 93, said, “Even after 65 years of independence, millions of Indian children have never been to school. Illiteracy is a self-fulfilling curse that perpetuates the chain of poverty, degradation and child labor. To reach out to this group of underprivileged children, since the year 1996, RTI across the country started adopting projects aimed at providing quality school infrastructure, and then in 1998 this project was formalized and thus born the National Project of Round Table India.”

Under the Freedom Through Education program, the members (called Tablers) identify needy schools for underprivileged that are operating from dilapidated or open structures; schools that have land available but little resources to take up big ticket expenditures. It is here that RTI steps in and builds school blocks with amenities across India to help such efforts.

The passes and tickets are available in four categories: Rs 500 Rs 1000 Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 and can be bought through Book My Show.