Puri: Almost all the servitors of Srimandir Monday opposed the reopening of the 12th century shrine for the devotees at a virtual conference of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar held to seek their views on the issue.

The SJTA chief administrator held the meeting after the Chief Secretary wrote letters to the temple administration and Puri Collector to file a report on the possibility of opening of the temple within 10 days after consulting all stakeholders.

Kumar had held the first round of consultations and sought the views of Pratihari, Pooja Panda, Suar-Mahasuar and Khuntia- the four important Nijogs of the

temple and with temple managing committee members – through videoconferencing on the issue October 9, and the second round was held Monday.

The consultation would continue for six days. After gathering opinion of all Nijogs and stakeholders, a meeting of temple managing body and Chhatisha Nijog would be held where issue of reopening the temple gates for devotees would be discussed, said the administrator (rituals) of the temple.

The temple was closed for devotees since March 20 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Kumar consulted Garabadu, Mahajan, Puspalak and Bimanbadu Nijogs over the issue Monday. This apart, he also sought opinion of Chhatisha Nijog Nayak, Bhitarchhu Mahapatra, Tauchha Mahapatra, Pujapanda, Deula Karan and Tadhau Karan– the key servitors of the temple.

Almost all the servitors opposed the idea of reopening the temple for devotees.

Satyasundar Simhari, assistant secretary of Puspalak, and Raghunath Kar of Mahajan Nijog pointed out that hundreds of devotees, mostly elderly women, would throng the Holy City and stay for one month to observe Kartika.

This apart, Nagarjuna Besha scheduled for last day of Kartika would attract lakhs of devotees. It would be impossible on the part of administration to enforce Covid norms and infection would surge beyond imagination, they said.

At present, hundreds of servitors are affected by the virus and about a dozen fell victim to the virus and died.

About 60 per cent servitors got infected and their substitutes were now performing services. If they also fall sick, it would be difficult to perform daily rituals and rituals of deities, they said.

The reopening of the temple, they said, should be considered after the Nagarjuna Besha.