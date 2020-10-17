Puri: Despite sharp criticism by Puri Jagannath temple servitors and Jagannath devotees of Odisha over celebration of Rath Yatra on any other day apart from the one decided by Puri Mukti Mandap Sabha, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) conducted a Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity in USA on a different date.

According to reports, the unseasonal Rath Yatra was held in Baltimore, Maryland October 10, 2020 and ISKCON posted a video of celebrations held there on social media. Rath Yatra in Puri was held June 23, 2020.

ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra has irked servitors of Puri Srimandir and Jagannath devotees in Odisha – especially in Puri. Protesting against the unseasonal Rath Yatra, Yuva Adhibakta Sangha — a Puri based outfit — lodged a report at Singhadwar police station here demanding action.

Alleging such unseasonal Rath Yatra has hurt the sentiment of lakhs of devotees, convener of Yuva Adhibakta Sangha Anil Kumar Sahu lodged the report Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that many including Puri’s erstwhile king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, scholars and researchers have regularly been objecting to celebration of such unseasonal Rath Yatra.

In the video posted by ISKCON, the idol of Lord Jagannath is seen being placed on a luxury car. This apart, the Indian National Flag is seen fluttering in front of the far. Many Indians and Americans were seen participating in the unseasonal Rath Yatra.

PNN