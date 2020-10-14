Puri: Six more servitor groups (Niyogs) of Srimandir Tuesday opposed the reopening of the 12th century shrine in the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In a virtual meeting with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar, the members of Suarbadu, Patribadu, Hadap Nayak, Mekap, Dattamahapatra, Bidua and Pantibadu Niyogs suggested that the temple should not be reopened for the public before the completion of Hindu month of Kartik.

Members of the six Niyogs also urged the SJTA for a hike in the special assistance being provided by the shrine authorities to the servitors to compensate the losses incurred due to temple shutdown.

The servitors suggested that the SJTA chief administrator should finalise a possible date for reopening of Srimandir and move a proposal in this regard at a meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, the apex decision making authority for the shrine.

“We will choose a date for reopening of Srimandir October 16 and deliberate on the issue at a meeting of the Srimandir Managing Committee. If a consensus is built on the date for temple reopening, we will recommend it to the state government,” said the SJTA chief while accepting the servitors’ suggestions.

The SJTA chief had consulted Garabadu, Mahajan, Puspalak and Bimanbadu Niyogs over the issue Monday. This apart, he had also sought opinions of Chhatisha Niyog Nayak, Bhitarchhu Mahapatra, Tauchha Mahapatra, Pujapanda, Deula Karan, Tadhau Karan and other key servitors’ groups with regard to the temple reopening.

Almost all the servitors had opposed the idea of reopening the temple for devotees before the completion of Hindu month of Kartik. They had argued that Covid-19 infections will rise if the shrine is reopened for devotees in recent future.

“The SJTA chief administrator has collected the views of many Srimandir Niyogs on the temple reopening in last couple of days. He will continue to consult some other servitors’ groups for three more days,” said a source in the temple administration.