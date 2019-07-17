Puri: In an effort to avoid congestion near Srimandir here, the district administration has decided to make the shrine surroundings a no-parking and no-vending zone.

Moreover, the administration has imposed one-way traffic system within the office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir.

As per the decision, no vendors would be allowed to carry out their business around Srimandir. Moreover, no one would be permitted to park bikes, auto-rickshaws and cars in the surroundings of the 12th century shrine and near the Lions’ Gate.

“There would be parking arrangements for servitors near Srimandir. The administration will allow VIPs coming under protocol to park their vehicles near the Lions’ Gate,” said a source in the district administration.

Meanwhile, the administration installed barricades from SJTA office to the Srimandir Lions’ Gate to ensure one-way traffic.

Expressing resentment over the decision, a group of vendors Wednesday met additional collector Binaya Kumar Dash and pleaded for proper rehabilitation.

“The administration kept us in the dark while taking a decision to make Srimandir surroundings a no-vending zone. We were evicted from the temple surroundings Wednesday without any prior information. This arbitrary decision would affect our livelihood. We have urged the administration to rehabilitate us,” said a vendor.

However, sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu claimed that the administration had held discussions with people from various walks of life, local volunteers and vendors before taking a decision to declare Srimandir surroundings a no-vending zone.

“Our motto is to ensure hassle-free movement for devotees near Srimandir. We will make alternate arrangement for the affected vendors. From security point of view, no vendor would be allowed in the vicinity of the Meghanada wall of Srimandir,” Sahu said.