Puri: Srimandir will remain closed for devotees Saturday and Sunday beginning April 24 amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said Friday.

Besides, SJTA has also made RT-PCR negative test report not older than seven days or certificate of two doses of vaccination mandatory for devotees to enter the temple.

The decision was taken in a meeting of apex servitor body of the temple ‘Chhatisa Nijog’ which met virtually under the chairmanship of SJTA Chief Krishan Kumar. Puri Collector, SP and other SJTA officials attended the meeting and discussed SOP for darshan on the remaining five days.

The decision came a day after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asked all centrally-protected monuments be closed for visitors in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

