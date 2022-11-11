Mumbai: As Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in Hindi cinema with Om Shanti Om, her maiden co-star Shah Rukh Khan has penned a note for the actress celebrating her excellence, perseverance and amazing performances.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter where he shared glimpses from the films he and Deepika have done together which include Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Alongside the image, he tweeted Friday: “To 15 fabulous years of excellence� perseverance� amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you� Looking at you� and looking at you�and still looking at you� @deepikapadukone.”

To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/WHGGr7xqgO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2022

Deepika made her debut with Farah Khan’s melodrama Om Shanti Om, in which she played dual roles opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was then seen in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Housefull, Aarakshan, Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Happy New Year, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat

Her first project in Hollywood – the action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. She was last seen on screen in 83.

SRK and Deepika are all set to star once again in the upcoming film Pathaan, a story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which tanked badly at the box-office.

Pathaan, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres January 25, 2023.