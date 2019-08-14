Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama attack. Despite his busy schedule, the actor shot for the four-minute video last week.

Abhishek Mishra, MD, Happy Productions India, tells us, “To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight.”

As per a production member, Shah Rukh Khan sang these lines for Tu Desh Mera’ – Tere liye jiyen marein, vaade jo tujhse kiye poore sab karein. Desh ke rang mein ranga hua, kehta hai ye lahu mera, aanch bhi aaye tirange ko to beh jaaun katra-katra. Tu desh mera, main hu tera

The song, ‘ Tu Desh Mera’, has been mainly sung by Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Ali and Kabir Singh but some actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, have also lent their voices to the number.

The video has been shot at multiple locations across the country, including at CRPF camps and in Srinagar and Gulmarg. Over 150 CRPF jawans are a part of the production.