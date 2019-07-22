Male: Snorkeling with his little one AbRam or simply enjoying the beach, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a “perfect holiday” in Maldives with his family.

Shah Rukh has shared four photos giving a glimpse of his outing on social media. In one image, a shirtless man, seemingly Aryan, is captured doing a handstand. It is followed by a photo featuring AbRam and SRK trying out water snorkeling. The third one shows the superstar’s daughter Suhana looking at the camera with a beautiful beach backdrop. Finally, the husband and wife duo of SRK and Gauri poses for the camera.

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

“Perfect handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife,” Shah Rukh captioned the images that he posted on Monday.

Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan had earlier shared an adorable photograph of their three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from their vacation.