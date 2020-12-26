Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport.

Recently Suhana shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she can be seen studying. This photo has gone viral on social media. But there is some bad news for Suhana’s fans. They will no longer be able to comment on any of her photos.

Recently, Suhana shared a picture on Instagram that features a library. Sharing this photo, Suhana wrote, “it was cute”.

Suhana locking the comments section on her photos has triggered many debates. Some believe that King Khan’s daughter did it to focus on her studies while some claim that she did it because of trolls and abusers.

Earlier, Suhana had shared another photo on her Instagram account in which she was seen standing with a cup in her hand.

Suhana often shares her photos and videos to stay connected with her fans. She is very active on social media. Suhana has openly expressed her views on many issues through social media.