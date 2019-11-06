Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s family photograph is winning hearts. The King Khan himself gushed over it saying he and Gauri ‘made the best babies’.

SRK’s wife Gauri shared the family picture on Instagram where Shah Rukh and Gauri sandwich with their three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

“Squeezing memories into one frame,” she captioned the image.

The click seemed to have been from their family holiday abroad during the winter. Daughter Suhana, younger son AbRam and wife Gauri are in blue jackets. Aryan is seen standing in the centre in a beige jacket.

AbRam stands out in the image as he is seen with closed eyes as the photograph is being clicked.

Shah Rukh reacted to Gauri’s post, saying: “Over years I made a good house…Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!”

Their fans were overjoyed to see the family huddled together in one frame after a long time. It has got more than 4 lakh ‘likes’.

Sussanne Khan reacted to the picture saying, “Stunners!! all of you”, filmmaker Farah Khan said “Gauriiiiii you have done very well!! Look at these gorgeous children”.

Many of their fans called them a “Happy family” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “What a great capture! Everyone’s looking great!”, while another posted ‘AbRam is the best’.