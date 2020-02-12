Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given many blockbuster movies in his career. One of the worth remembering film My Name is Khan opposite Kajol completes 10 years of its release today.

Apart from the genius acting of the stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, the movie touched everyone’s hearts, thanks to its heart touching plot. As a pair, SRK and Kajol had given many superhit films even before this film

On this occasion, let us tell you some interesting facts related to the film.

Shahrukh Khan tried to change the world’s radical thinking about Muslims by becoming ‘Rizwan Khan’ (Character name) suffering from Asperger syndrome. The tag line of the film “My Name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist” rocked everyone’s thinking.

Compiled by Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan assisted him in the direction. Shahrukh Khan’s film My Name is Khan, released in 2010, showed the struggle of Indian Muslims and their patriotic spirit. The film also depicted the struggle of Muslim community people in the US after the US terrorist attack.

The film broke several records at the time of its release. This film became the highest grossing film of that time. In four weeks, the film hit the 70 crore mark and became the first film of 2010 to gross more than 70 crores.

Talking about Shah Rukh’s film career, not a single film of Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2019. Earlier his film Zero was released which flopped badly at the box office. His fans are waiting for the announcement of his next film. At the same time, Kajol was seen in the recently released film Tanaji.