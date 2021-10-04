Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was produced in court Monday, a day after he and seven others were arrested during a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB.

The NCB agency has sought custody for the accused till October 11. The sleuths seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh.

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde had pleaded for Aryan’s bail arguing that it was a bailable offence and no contraband had been found in his possession. But the court remanded the trio in custody till Monday.

Hours after Aryan’s arrest, close friend and superstar Salman Khan arrived at Shah Rukh’s residence, Mannat, to pay him a visit.

While so far Salman has been the only one to visit the 55-year-old actor, some of the industry colleagues have expressed support on social media.

