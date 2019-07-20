Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set for his debut with the ‘The Lion King’, where he dubs for Simba in the Hindi version. The trailers and teasers got him much praise as netizens were awestruck that he sounded exactly like his father SRK.

Fans are waiting for him to make his debut in movies soon. Recently, there were reports that Aryan is dating a blogger from London, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The report states that Gauri Khan has met the girl and is very happy with her.

On the other hand, there were reports that SRK was trying to bag a big Hollywood debut for him. Currently, SRK is holidaying with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam in Maldives.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Zero, which did not do well at the box office. The actor revealed that he has taken time off from films for a bit and just wants to spend time with his family for a bit.