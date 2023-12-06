The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 examination. Candidates can see the results of the SSC CGL 2023 examination including category-specific cut-off marks for all positions on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates were instructed to review the final vacancies and complete the option-cum-preference between November 18 and November 21. Successful candidates have been appointed to various roles, such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial), Assistant, Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector Posts, Sub Inspector (CBI), Assistant/ Assistant Superintendent, and Research Assistant.

In cases where there was a tie in scores during the tier-II examination, the tie-breaking process involved certain criteria such as;

Marks scored in Paper-II of Tier-II examination for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) / Statistical Investigator Grade-II respectively, if applicable. Marks scored in Section-I of Paper-I of Tier-II examination. Date of birth, with older candidate placed higher. Alphabetical order in which the names of the candidates appear.

While results for two candidates in the SSC CGL have been disqualified, the final outcomes for 10 candidates have been temporarily withheld due to various reasons, according to an official statement from the SSC.

The Commission clarified that no reserve or waiting list will be created, and any unfilled vacancies in the final result or those resulting from the non-joining of selected candidates will be carried over to subsequent year(s) by the respective departments and organisations.

