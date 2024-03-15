Bhubaneswar: With an aim to address the drug de-addiction problem in the state, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department signed non-financial MoUs with 19 spiritual organisations and NGOs for carrying out a drug de-addiction campaign.

SSEPD Director Niyati Pattnaik, signed the MoUs on behalf of the department in presence of Special Secretary Dilip Kumar Ray, Additional Secretary Santosh Kumar Pradhan and Joint Secretary Deepak Routrai along with senior officers.

In the event held at SIDR building of Capital Hospital here, Thursday, representatives of the organizations discussed in detail issues of participatory interventions.

The SSEPD department has sought the cooperation of various spiritual organisations and NGOs to combat drug addiction issues to have a visible impact.

While giving consent for handholding support to the Department, the representatives, present in the meeting, emphasised on preventive and value education, massive awareness generation, capacity building and focused intervention in vulnerable areas.

SSEPD department Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said that the initiative will be a joint exercise with collective responsibility to fight drug menace.

Giving importance on the awareness campaign, Sethi said that value education, corrective measures, running of wellness centres will make the partnering visible and effective.

